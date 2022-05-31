Advertisement

Dickinson Co. Sheriff confirms undersheriff Hornaday’s departure

FILE - Brian Hornaday
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brian Hornaday will no longer serve as the Dickinson Co. undersheriff.

Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis tells 13 NEWS that undersheriff Brian Hornaday is no longer associated with the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office. The departure was effective May 31, 2022.

“I wish him well in his future endeavors,” Sheriff Davis said.

Davis also noted that a replacement for Hornaday has not yet been found.

As this is a personnel matter, Davis said no further information about Hornaday’s departure will be released.

Hornaday is also the former Chief of Police for the City of Herington. He held the position in December 2019 when an officer claimed a Junction City McDonald’s employee had written an expletive on his cup and posted it to social media.

It was later found that the officer wrote the expletive on his own cup and Hornaday issued a public apology.

