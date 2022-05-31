Cause of East Topeka house fire under investigation
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of an east Topeka house fire is under investigation.
The Topeka Fire Dept. says crews were called to 529 SE Kouns St. around 12:15 p.m.
The home was fully involved in flames when they arrived.
The blaze was extinguished a short time after arrival.
It’s unclear if anyone was inside or if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew on scene.
