Council Grove woman injured Tuesday in turnpike crash south of Topeka

A Council Grove woman suffered serious injuries early Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike about 10 miles southwest of Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove woman suffered serious injuries early Tuesday in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about 10 miles southwest of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday near S.W. Auburn Road on Interstate 335 on the turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle was northbound in the right lane when it was passed by a semitraler in the left lane.

The patrol said the Equinox then went onto the right shoulder before overcorrecting across both northbound lanes, hitting the inside barrier wall and coming to rest in the left lane.

A passenger in the Equinox, Lora Leeann Koepsel, 49, of Council Grove, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Koepsel was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Equinox, Levi Aaron Koepsel, 23, of Council Grove, was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

Heavy rain was falling in the Topeka area around the time of the crash.

It wasn’t immediately known if weather conditions contributed to the crash.

