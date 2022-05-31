Advertisement

Carbondale pair arrested after deputy catches them using drugs

Marie Bagby (left) and Dennis Lee (right) are arrested after an Osage Co. deputy catches them...
Marie Bagby (left) and Dennis Lee (right) are arrested after an Osage Co. deputy catches them in the act of using drugs on May 30, 2022.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Carbondale was arrested on Monday after an Osage Co. deputy caught them in the act of using illegal drugs.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 12600 block of S Lewelling Rd., near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper.

When deputies arrived, they encountered two subjects who had been in the midst of illegal drug use.

One suspect, later identified as Marie E. Bagby, 59, of Carbondale, was arrested without incident, the other ran from the scene.

Deputies said a K9 was then used to track the second suspect, later identified as Dennis D. lee, 68, of Carbondale. Lee was found with the help of the K9 and taken into custody.

Bagby was booked into the Osage Co. jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants.

Lee was booked into jail for felony interference with law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Carbondale Police Department.

