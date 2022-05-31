Advertisement

Capitol Midweek Farmers Market to return after 2-year hiatus

FILE
FILE(WJHG/WECP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first day of June will also bring the first day of the Capitol Midweek Farmers Market after 2-year pandemic hiatus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the Capitol Midweek Farmers Market will return to downtown Topeka at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

“For the past two years, many have been asking when the farmers market will be back,” Mende Barnett of KDHE, said. “Now we can happily tell them that we are excited to be back and once again offering fresh fruits, vegetables and more downtown.”

In 2022, the KDHE said the market will feature familiar farmers and vendors and will be open every Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 12. The market is held on the south side of the Kansas State Capitol on 10th St. between SW Jackson and Topeka Blvd.

The KDHE noted that parking will be available in any metered parking stall that is open. It said hooded meters are reserved for vendors and should not be used.

