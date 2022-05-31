Advertisement

Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation in Texas

Lubbock Police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received...
Lubbock Police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m.(Gray News, file)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) — The body of a baby was found buried in the backyard of a home in Northwest Lubbock Tuesday morning during the investigation of an ongoing sexual assault of a minor.

Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned the body of a baby was buried in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of North Belmont Ave.

The LPD Metro Unit took over the investigation and began searching the backyard for human remains.

The search continued to next morning when the remains were found around 9 a.m.

During the investigation, Lubbock police obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault on a suspect in the case.

Police tried to find the suspect throughout the day Tuesday to serve the warrant.

Before police could find him, the LPD Communications Center received a call for service to help EMS at a home in Southwest Lubbock in the 5500 block of 111th Street.

Emergency personnel found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lubbock police have not release the name of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Hysten
Man shot in family dispute in rural Jefferson Co.
Paris Birdlong (left) and Ta'Corey Lewis (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Arrests made in Topeka gas station armed robbery spree
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

Latest News

13 News at Six
Thieves target street light wire
Copper thieves targeting Topeka street lights
East Topeka house fire
Cause of East Topeka house fire remains under investigation
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes
A new restaurant opened in Overbrook, Kansas, one month ago and it was all made possible with...
FORK IN THE ROAD: New Overbrook restaurant opens thanks to the power of family