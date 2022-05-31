Abilene voted best small town to visit

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene has been voted the best small town to visit and could soon take home gold in USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Town competition.

The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says in a release on Tuesday, May 31, that TravelAwaits readers have voted Abilene as the Best U.S. Small Town to Visit for the second year straight. The city also took first place in its Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S. contest.

“To win one national award is a really big deal, but to win two is absolutely incredible,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau said the recent announcement adds to a long list of good happenings to Abilene.

“In May, Abilene received a $22,000 Attraction Development Grant to construct the World’s Largest Belt Buckle. Our Visitors Guide received a Communicator Awards Award of Distinction, and Travel + Leisure named Abilene one of the 15 Best Small Towns for a Summer Vacation,” Roller Weeks said. “These awards continue to recognize our efforts to market Abilene as a great place to visit.”

In addition, the Bureau said Abilene is competing in the USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Town Contest. It said the community currently ranks first with the last day to vote on June 6.

The Bureau noted that Abilene ranked fourth in the 2021 contest, second in 2020 and eighth in 2019.

“The goal of the Abilene CVB is to generate economic growth in Abilene through tourism,” she said. “We hope this recognition not only results in additional visitation and sales, but also places Abilene on the radar for new businesses and residents to our community. If Abilene isn’t on your radar, it should be.”

To learn more about Abilene’s many accolades, click HERE.

