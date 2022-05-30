Vietnam War veterans honored Monday at Topeka Cemetery service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vietnam veterans were honored for their service to the United States of America during a Monday morning ceremony at Topeka Cemetery.

The annual event was held under windy conditions near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial near S.E. 10th and California Avenue, on the southeast side of the cemetery.

The local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America organization was among the sponsors of the ceremony.

Some of the estimated 70 people in attendance said the ceremony was an emotional experience for them as they honored family members who served in Vietnam.

“What this means to me is very personal,” Alice Rodriguez, of Topeka, said after the ceremony as she fought back tears. “I have brothers that served in the military and went to Vietnam.

“My family is very patriotic, and I really appreciate everything that my brothers did, and, of course, the lives of those that also served.”

During the event, which lasted about a half-hour, 58 Vietnam veterans from the Topeka area who have died were honored with the single ringing of a bell.

A representative of the soldier’s family then came forward and placed a red rose in one of three vases placed at the foot of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial bell tower.

“We present a rose for each comrade that we’ve lost,” said Roland Mayhew, state council president for the Vietnam Veterans of America organization. “and we really appreciate the families coming out.”

A major goal of the ceremony was to make sure those who served in Vietnam aren’t forgotten.

“This is one way that they are recognized yearly on Memorial Day,” Mayhew said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to recognize our members.”

Special tribute was paid to those who gave their lives for their country while serving in Vietnam.

“Today is the day we honor the ones that made the ultimate sacrifice,” Mayhew said. “Freedom is not free.”

Immediately following Monday morning’s event at Topeka Cemetery, some attendees participated in another Memorial Day ceremony at the Garfield Park Veterans Memorial at 1600 N.E. Quincy in North Topeka.

