Advertisement

Vietnam vet taking a step for every fallen soldier, starting at Lawrence’s war memorial

Veteran taking a step for each American life lost in Vietnam War.
Veteran taking a step for each American life lost in Vietnam War.
By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Taking a long walk from Lawrence to Ottawa on Monday morning, a local Vietnam veteran is taking a step for every fallen soldier in the Vietnam War.

William Elston started his journey around 6 a.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the campus of the University of Kansas. By the time it’s over, he will have taken over 58,000 steps, representing all the American soldiers who died in Vietnam. Elston believes his walk will take about 10 hours, getting him to Ottawa around 4 p.m.

Reporter Taylor Johnson was live with Elston early in the morning as he was getting ready to begin his honor walk. See that video above. We were also there after his walk began. See that video below.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Paris Birdlong (left) and Ta'Corey Lewis (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Arrests made in Topeka gas station armed robbery spree
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
FILE
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to $3.1 million embezzlement scheme
Kansans have been urged to understand the dangers of Boating Under the Influence over the...
Kansans urged to understand dangers of BUIs over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Kansas Cold Cases: Gary Leo Nelson
Kansas Cold Cases: Gary Leo Nelson
Most of the storms will be at night with severe weather likely tonight and tomorrow night. Stay...
Severe weather risk this evening
Director Carol Strickland discusses the process of sadly adding names.
Emporia reaches out to Uvalde on National Teachers Memorial
Sunday night forecast