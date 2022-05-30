Advertisement

Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop

Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested Sunday evening, May 29, after deputies say they found methamphetamines during a traffic stop in Jackson Co.

A report from Sheriff Tim Morse states that deputies performed a traffic stop near 142nd and US Hwy 75 around 9:30 p.m. for a traffic infraction. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson Co. Deputy stopped a 1993 Ford F-150 with two people inside when multiple drugs were found.

The Jackson co. deputies then arrested and booked the driver of the vehicle, Jamie D. Perron, 50, of Topeka, into the Jackson co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger of the vehicle, Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner, 29, of Topeka, was arrested and also booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

