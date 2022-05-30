Advertisement

Two taken to hospital Monday afternoon following central Topeka crash

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a crash late Monday afternoon at S.W....
Two people were transported to a local hospital following a crash late Monday afternoon at S.W. 8th and Lane in central Topeka, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a local hospital after two sport utility vehicles collided late Monday afternoon at a central Topeka intersection, police said.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. at S.W. 8th and Lane.

Police at the scene said a blue Mazda Tribute and a while Kia Sorento collided at the intersection.

Two people injured in the crash were transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, police said.

Neither person transported to the hospital was reported to have had serious injuries.

Both vehicles had substantial front-end damage.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Birdlong (left) and Ta'Corey Lewis (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Arrests made in Topeka gas station armed robbery spree
Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
FILE
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to $3.1 million embezzlement scheme
Kansans have been urged to understand the dangers of Boating Under the Influence over the...
Kansans urged to understand dangers of BUIs over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

As families and friends gather nationwide to commemorate the fallen soldiers on May 30,...
On national holiday, American Legion Post 400 hosts ceremony for the fallen
Megan Brown
Texas woman arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
Flags placed by members of the American Legion Post 45-Junction City at Kansas Veterans...
83 KS soldiers killed in Iraq, Afghanistan honored at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery
83 KS soldiers killed in Iraq, Afghanistan honored at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery
Jamie D. Perron (left) and Stephenie Lee Anne Wagner (right).
Two Topekans booked for drugs following traffic stop