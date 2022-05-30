Two taken to hospital Monday afternoon following central Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a local hospital after two sport utility vehicles collided late Monday afternoon at a central Topeka intersection, police said.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. at S.W. 8th and Lane.

Police at the scene said a blue Mazda Tribute and a while Kia Sorento collided at the intersection.

Two people injured in the crash were transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, police said.

Neither person transported to the hospital was reported to have had serious injuries.

Both vehicles had substantial front-end damage.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.