Topeka Police search for two persons of interest in Saturday robberies

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Topeka Police report two early Saturday morning robberies happened in two separate places, but may be connected. They’re also searching for these two persons of interest to question this weekend.

Officers were on the scene at the Gas n’ Shop on North Topeka Boulevard on reports of the first armed robbery, at 4:47am Saturday. A man in a black hoodies, gray sweatpants and black sneakers came into the store with a gun demanding cash from the clerk, and then left in a Gray Hyundai Sonata vehicle.

Police believe that car was also at the scene of the 2nd armed robbery and carjacking. About 15 minutes later, just after 5am, TPD responded to the Kwik Shop on Northeast Wabash Avenue in a case of very similar circumstances. This time, the robber ran away.

Officers located the Sonata empty, in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue at around 7am Saturday, the 28th. Police would like to question the two men you see pictured here: Paris Birdlong and Ta’Corey Lewis of Topeka about the holdups.

You can help officers with your confidential tips to CrimeStoppers at 234-0007 or to TPD at (785) 368-9551. E-mailed tips can be sent anonymously to telltpd@topeka.org to help wrap up the arrests in the case. Your tips could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.