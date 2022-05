JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. authorities arrested a Texas woman caught with cocaine over the weekend.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped Megan Brown, from Dallas, before 4 a.m. Sunday morning near 142nd and Hwy 75. She was booked for cocaine possession after the substance was found in her vehicle.

