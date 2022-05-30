Advertisement

Salvation Army intends to provide kids in need nutritious meals

The Salvation Army intends to give many children nutritious meals during summer break for weeks.
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army is helping children get nutritious meals over the summer break.

Starting Tuesday, May 31, the Salvation Army plans to provide lunch for kids and families in need for nine weeks straight. According to the Salvation Army, the organization supplied 3,600 meals in 2021, and it hopes to meet the need again this year.

“We’ve done a lot of work to expand the services available at our physical food pantry, this is taking the step of meeting need where it is,” said Captain Cristian Lopez, Topeka corps officer. “By going out into the community, we’re providing direct service to the families who need it and may not be able to get to us.”

Free lunches will be served every weekday at these locations and times:

Timberly Apartments/Ripley Park, 339 SE Lawrence: 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Paradise Plaza, 1110 SE Powell St.: 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Deer Creek Apartments, 423 SE Winfield: 12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

The program will run from Tuesday, May 31, to Friday, July 29. The Salvation Army does ask that parents accompany young children to any of the locations for the sake of their safety.

For any questions, call the Salvation Army Topeka location at 785-233-9648.

