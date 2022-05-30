Advertisement

On national holiday, American Legion Post 400 hosts ceremony for the fallen

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As families and friends gather nationwide to commemorate fallen soldiers Memorial Day, American Legion Post 400 in Topeka held its annual ceremony to remember.

A 21 gun salute punctuated the American Legion Post 400′s Memorial Day service in North Topeka. It was followed by taps and a moment of silence inside the post.

13 NEWS spoke with the Commander of the Legion Post Steve Christenberry.

“The legion is all about our veterans,” Christenberry said. “The legion was created in World War I, 1919, and has been going strong for 108 years now.”

Christenberry said the ceremony is crucial to teach the younger generation why we recognize the soldiers who gave their lives for freedom.

“The veteran community is an aging community I’m afraid,” said Christenberry. “We want to make sure that the younger people in the United States, and in the world, they celebrate this in other countries as well, recognize that the reason we have the freedoms we do is because of the veterans in the military that served, lost their lives for the United States of America, and for the free countries.”

If you wish to visit the American Legion Post 400, it is located at 3029 NW U.S. Hwy 24.

