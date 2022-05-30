Memorial Day Forecast: Warm with evening severe storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story today will be windy and warm conditions with isolated non-severe storms this morning but severe storms developing late this afternoon and continuing into tonight.

While most of today will be dry, as has been the case so far this holiday weekend, overnight storms have developed and will continue for 1-2 hours after sunrise before the clouds clear out. This will allow the atmosphere to recover and become unstable for severe weather to develop after 5pm.

Initially the threat will be very large hail (2″ in diameter or greater is possible) and tornadoes but as we get later in the evening and through the overnight hours, the very large hail threat and the tornado diminishes with the wind threat increasing and the hail threat continuing although the hail size will come down closer to a quarter inch.

As a cold front pushes through late tonight into tomorrow, depending on the location of the front will depend where storms develop late Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. As of now the highest chance is southeast of the turnpike but could be closer to I-35 or even in southeast Kansas leading to a lower risk of severe weather for the WIBW viewing area than the current forecast indicates.

Normal High: 81/Normal Low: 60 (WIBW)

Today: WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 11AM WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. Isolated non-severe storms through 9am with decreasing clouds this morning. This will lead to mostly sunny skies for most of the day, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 20-30, gusts up to 50, weakening to gusts closer to 35-40 mph this afternoon. Storms could develop anytime after 5pm when severe weather is more likely.

Tonight: Scattered storms with severe weather likely. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. WInds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated storms early with redevelopment in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S/N 5-15 mph.

There is a slightly better chance of storms Wednesday during the day however there still remains model uncertainty so keep checking back. The good news is the severe weather threat will be low to none with lightning and locally heavy rainfall the primary threat. Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s for much of the day and for some areas especially those that get rain for most of the day, low-mid 60s for highs.

Nicer conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs mainly in the 70s before the storm chances return for Saturday night and Sunday night. There does remain uncertainty on temperatures for Sunday and Monday (Day 7 and 8).

Taking Action:

Isolated non-severe storms this morning (mainly before 9am) but watch out for lightning. Winds will be strong today but strongest this morning. It’ll also be warm so make sure you’re hydrated and wear sunscreen if you are going to be out today.

Stay weather aware today because storms will redevelop late this afternoon into this evening when severe weather is likely. All hazards are possible including the risk for very large hail and a tornado or two. The forecast is subject to change based on how the atmosphere recovers after AM clouds.

The active weather pattern continues through mid-week with more severe storms possible mainly southeast of the turnpike tomorrow afternoon/evening and non-severe storms on Wednesday.

All hazards possible with the storms after 5pm with very large hail the highest threat especially as storms initialize (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with any leftover storms in the morning with a hail/wind/tornado threat possible with storms that redevelop in the late afternoon/evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

