Memorial Day ceremonies held at Topeka cemeteries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bagpipes led the way to the Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Park Cemetery. Jared Workman is an Air Force veteran and is now part of the American Legion Post 421.

“It’s supposed to be for the fallen vets, not just to go out and party which is what most people think of on Memorial Day,” said Workman. “But it’s to get out and celebrate their life and the life that they gave to, you know.”

Among the crowds gathered were young adults and several Junior ROTC Honor Guards. Interest in the military from the next generation is something veterans like to see.

“It’s nice to see young folks coming out here,” said Workman, “because they know the information getting past on and what they holidays actually are.”

Governor Laura Kelly also gave special remarks at Memorial Park Cemetery before attending the ceremonies held at Mount Hope Cemetery. Jay Stevenson played taps at Mount Hope cemetery and honors his own family with every note.

“I have an uncle who was on the USS Arizona December 7, 1941,” said Stevenson. “He did not come home. I often think about what that was like for the family. My dad was the younger brother and he often times talked about his brother, the loss and what that meant to him and the family.”

So this year, take some time to honor those who didn’t make it home and be grateful of their sacrifice for your freedom.

“I think it is important to think about and to at least have one day where we stop what we’re doing and think about all the people that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Stevenson, “so that we can be here and free today. There are so many countries of the world that don’t have the privileges that we do and often we might forget at what price was paid for these.”

