McKannay bridges past to future in Fort Riley address

From the Fort Riley Post Cemetery, May 30, 2022.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. William B. McKannay linked the heroism of the past to what it means to be an American now, and in the future.

“This Memorial Day I hope we can remember the link we all have to the generations that have gone before us, selflessly served our country and payed the ultimate price,” McKannay said at a late-morning Memorial Day gathering at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery.

“Ever since eight members of the Lexington Militia lost their lives in the first battle of the American Revolution, nearly 1.2 million service members -- Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coastguardsmen made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Col. McKannay.

Of the more than 58,000 casualties of Vietnam, McKannay took a moment to pay tribute to one of the first army nurses to lose her life, 2nd Lt. Carol Ann Drazuba.

“She and other nurse, 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Jones were killed on February 18, 1966 when their helicopter crashed,” McKannay said.

“There was a soldier in Vietnam, Johnny Williams, who credited her with saving his life. When she was killed, he sent a bouquet of flowers to her mother every year on Mother’s Day,” he said.

In his address, McKannay said many of the 8,000 nurses who served in Vietnam did so without protective equipment issued to the soldiers.

Col. McKannay was joined by Fort Riley Garrison Command Sergeant Major Timothy V. Speichert by placing a wreath at the base of the memorial monument within the installation’s oldest property.

McKannay said the cemetery was established in 1853.

“In the army we consider our greatest asset to be our people,” McKannay said as he paid tribute to those lost and still living. “Our all-volunteer army is a credit to all races, genders and creeds, and our common commitment to defense and love of our country binds us together and unifies us. That goes to the heart of what it means to be an American. The motivation to put aside our differences and do something for the common good.”

McKannay also recognized Gold Star Families in attendance during the ceremony.

