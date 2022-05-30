Man shot during family gathering in rural Ozawkie

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting at a family gathering in Jefferson Co. Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to 9660 86th St. in rural Ozawkie just before 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived the victim, a male was found shot twice. He was rushed to Stormont Vail.

According to scanner traffic, Life Star was requested but declined due to weather.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says the suspect was taken into custody a short time later, his name has not been released.

No other details have been released. This is a developing story.

