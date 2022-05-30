Advertisement

Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30, but hepatitis A symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
Topeka Police release surveillance footage showing the man who robbed the 37th & Humboldt Kwik...
Arrests made in Topeka aggravated robbery spree
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
FILE
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to $3.1 million embezzlement scheme
Kansans have been urged to understand the dangers of Boating Under the Influence over the...
Kansans urged to understand dangers of BUIs over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Kansas Cold Cases: Gary Leo Nelson
Kansas Cold Cases: Gary Leo Nelson
Most of the storms will be at night with severe weather likely tonight and tomorrow night. Stay...
Severe weather risk this evening