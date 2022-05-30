Brigadier General speaks at Emporia Memorial Day service

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Memorial day the All Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia had a special service with a keynote speaker, hosted by Emporia’s VFW post 1980.

Navy Veteran Edward Rathae says “This is a time where we get to see and thank the people that actually did not make it home, the ones that are buried at sea, the ones that are in our cemeteries. We have a duty within ourselves and what do I feel about? It’s time to show up if you’re a citizen, or if you’re wanting to be a citizen, or if you’re a veteran, to honor the ones that didn’t make it home”.

Commander of the Kansas Army National Guard, Brigadier General Anthony V. Mohatt, delivered the keynote speech.

He says the program is a reminder of what service is all about, “We do need the next generation to stand up and say I will serve and I hope that helps a little bit and also maybe events like this help us to remind those that have came before us and what service is all about”.

The program ended with Taps by the Emporia Municipal band and a gun salute.

Rathae says everyone can participate in remembering veterans not just today but year round, “I’d like to see them visit the cemetery, set flowers on the veterans, set flowers on the people who stayed at home and supported them. These are all issues that need to be connected because in some way honor the fact that those people went before you and you’re here because of their efforts”.

Emporia’s All Veterans Memorial honors veterans from the Civil War through the Gulf War. It’s located in Soden’s Grove Park, next to the Cottonwood river.

