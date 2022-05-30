Advertisement

83 KS soldiers killed in Iraq, Afghanistan honored at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery

By Becky Goff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial Day is to honor the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the US Armed Forces.

Community members gathered Kansas Veterans Cemetery Fort Riley in Manhattan where those who ‘gave their all’ were honored.

A gun salute sounded at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan – punctuating the reason for Memorial Day.

“Today is a day to celebrate and be joyful. But a certain mindset that we have this day because of those who sacrificed themselves.” Kansas Army National Guard, 130 Field Artillery Regiment, Sgt. Eric Wold says.

Those who serve in US military have made many sacrifices.

“Those soldiers signed up for something that was bigger than themselves. They missed a lot of time at home, lots of anniversaries, lots of significant events in order to serve their country.” Sgt. Wold says.

Veterans from Junction City’s American Legion Post posted flags at each grave marker prior to Memorial Day to honor all those who died while serving.

“It’s an honor to come out here. Most people say that it’s an honor. It’s a privilege to do this, so I wouldn’t miss it for the world.” American Legion Post 45 Junction City, Vice Commander Patrick Nuss says.

Family and friends laid flowers at the graves of their loved ones following the memorial ceremony.

