34th annual wreath laying honors the ultimate sacrifice

34th annual wreath laying at Heritage Park in Junction City by the Junction City Commandry No.
34th annual wreath laying at Heritage Park in Junction City by the Junction City Commandry No. 43 Knights Templar
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - For 34 years, the Knights Templar in Junction City have honored fallen military members with a wreath laying ceremony.

While the Kansas weather has caused them to make adjustments throughout the years, the Templar has not missed a year since they started the tradition in 1988.

A wreath is placed in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Heritage Park in memory of those who have lost their lives while serving the country.

Community members gathered to remember and honor those who gave their lives during their military service.

“It honors those military members who did pay the ultimate sacrifice and allows us to gather as family, friends, and the Knights Templar to continue to do this.” Knights Templar of Kansas, Grand Commander Robert McClarty says.

The Knights Templar will host the 35th annual wreath laying at Heritage Park in Junction City on Memorial Day in 2023.

