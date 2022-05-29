Advertisement

Two teens killed at N. Wichita graduation party

Hillside shooting
Hillside shooting(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) 3:40 p.m. Saturday update: Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that killed 17-year-old Boisy D. Barefield of Wichita and a hit and run that killed a 15-year-old girl.

WPD says there was a graduation party at The Banquet Hall on the 3100 block of East 25th Street around 11:20 p.m. During the party, an argument ensued between two groups that led up to shots being fired striking Boisy.

When WPD arrived, they found Boisy inside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The 15-year-old victim was fleeing the scene when she was struck by a vehicle on 25th Street North and Estelle by 18-year-old Samara Rockmore. Rockmore then left the scene in her vehicle. The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Rockmore was later found and arrested and booked for felony hit and run. ‘

WPD says lack of cooperation has made the investigation difficult to determine all the details. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Sunday late-afternoon update: Wichita police say a teenager is dead after a shooting at a graduation party in North Wichita. That shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. at a venue at 25th and Hillside.

Police tell us there was a large graduation party in the area when there was some disturbance, and a 17-year-old male was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died later.

Police tell us that as people were rushing away from the shooting scene, a 15-year-old female was struck by a car at the intersection of Estelle and 25th. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they heard more gunshots as they were in the venue.

Officers are working to gather more information about what led up to the shooting. Watch for updates as we get them on our website and the KWCH 12 News App.

This is one of two fatal shootings late Saturday in Wichita. Police do not believe they are connected.

Sunday afternoon update: Wichita Police confirm at least one person with life-threatening injuries from a Saturday night shooting near 25th and Hillside. A disturbance in the area led to gunshots leaving one person injured at the scene. WPD is still working to confirm reports of other injuries from the shooting.

One person in the area was also taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near 25th and Estelle. The injuries from this accident are considered critical. Right now, Wichita Police cannot say if the two incidents are connected and say the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News will provide further updates as they become available

Sunday morning update: Dispatch confirms Wichita Police is working a shooting call near 25th and Hillside. The call came in just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

It is unclear how many people are hurt or if anyone is in custody. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

