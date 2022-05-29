Two teens killed at N. Wichita graduation party

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) 3:40 p.m. Saturday update: Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that killed 17-year-old Boisy D. Barefield of Wichita and a hit and run that killed a 15-year-old girl.

WPD says there was a graduation party at The Banquet Hall on the 3100 block of East 25th Street around 11:20 p.m. During the party, an argument ensued between two groups that led up to shots being fired striking Boisy.

When WPD arrived, they found Boisy inside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The 15-year-old victim was fleeing the scene when she was struck by a vehicle on 25th Street North and Estelle by 18-year-old Samara Rockmore. Rockmore then left the scene in her vehicle. The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Rockmore was later found and arrested and booked for felony hit and run. ‘

WPD says lack of cooperation has made the investigation difficult to determine all the details. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

