Sunday night forecast: Tracking strong to severe thunderstorms Monday after 5pm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winds today have gusted over 40 mph nearly all across Northeast and North-Central Kansas. The winds stay with us tonight keeping temperatures warm in the low to mid 70s overnight. South winds continue to be strong for Memorial Day at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 30mph, a touch slower than today. We continue to track severe weather Monday evening after 5pm beginning in Central and North-Central Kansas before expanding east ending before midnight Monday night.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds S at 10 t 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Outdoor activities during the day Memorial Day should not be impacted by rain or storms until after 5pm when storms begin to develop in Central and North-Central Kansas. During the day, Memorial Day will be a little windy still with south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 30 mph at times and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. As the day goes on, be sure and have the 13 Weather App downloaded to stay up to date on the latest trends leading up to Monday’s severe weather risk.

Storms are expected to develop along a dryline in Northern and Central Kansas after 5pm. These storms will strengthen as they expand to the east. Hazards included with these storms is most notably hail, but damaging winds and an isolated tornado are also at play. The severe weather threat begins to drop off after 10pm when a cold front begins to move in from the north. More shower and storm development is expected along the cold front Monday after dark, however, the highest risk for severe weather will be between 5pm and 11pm Monday.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms along the cold front along and north of I-70 Monday night will linger into Tuesday morning before the cold front begins to stall out over Northeast Kansas. Depending on how far south the cold front gets on Tuesday will depend on who sees more rain and thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Right now, the best chances for seeing storms redevelop Tuesday evening lies south and east of the Kansas Turnpike. This round of storms may produce some severe weather with hail, wind and flooding the primary hazards.

Scattered rain chances linger through Wednesday night before we clear the skies Thursday. Temperatures after Tuesday’s front moves all the way through the area should remain in the 70s the rest of the week. Rain and scattered storms chances return to the forecast quickly though with several rounds of rain and storms possible next Saturday into Sunday night.

Storms after 5pm Memorial Day then scattered rain chances through Wednesday. (WIBW)

Taking Action:

The severe weather threat Monday really doesn’t begin until after 5pm Monday evening and should be gone with before midnight. Large hail is the primary hazard with these storms that develop along the dryline, however damaging winds and even a tornado or two are both possible. Heavy rainfall is expected especially south and east of the Kansas Turnpike through Wednesday night. Flooding will likely become a hazard during this timeframe.

