Sunday forecast: Return to the 90s today with gusty winds on tap

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wind advisory is in place for areas west of Highway 75 today for wind gusts up to 40 mph all from the south. Gusty winds will be fought against areawide today. Temperatures today will creep into the 90s across most of the area with some clouds overhead through the day. Memorial Day looks dry until after 5pm in the evening when we welcome a chance for severe thunderstorms, especially in Central and North-Central Kansas.

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds S at 10 t 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Storm chances increase Monday after 5pm, especially in Central and North-Central Kansas where chances are highest for seeing severe weather. A dryline will be responsible for the first round of storms Monday evening followed by a cold front after dark Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing a secondary chance for rain and thunderstorms. With the first round (dryline storms), severe weather is possible. Hazards include large hail, damaging winds, flooding and even the risk for a few tornadoes. Again, highest chances for severe weather and tornadoes is going to be in Central and North-Central Kansas.

There is a continued chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through Wednesday night before clearing on Thursday. Right now the highest chances for rain looks to be on Monday night and Tuesday night. Rain and storms should be less widespread during the day Tuesday and Wednesday with no rain expected Thursday.

Once the cold front finally pushes through Tuesday evening, temperatures will be brought down to the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. We gradually climb back to near 80 by next weekend. There is another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving either Friday night or late Saturday of next weekend.

Taking Action:

Keep an eye on the forecast over the holiday weekend because we are tracking severe weather Monday evening.

