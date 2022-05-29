Santa Fe Trail’s Schwartz breaks school, 3A discus record

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa Fe Trail senior Brett Schwartz is adding another record to his high school resume.

The Nebraska track & field commit set the 3A discus state record Saturday in Wichita, winning gold with a heave of 200 feet and 4 inches.

The throw also breaks Santa Fe Trail’s school record, which Schwartz himself set last month — earning him the top spot in the nation at the time.

Congratulations to Brett Schwartz for becoming the #1 discus thrower in the NATION today with a throw of 204’2”!!! — TRAIL T&F/XC (@SFTHS_TRACK_XC) April 13, 2022

From what I have found, this is the 3rd-farthest discus throw in the United States this season at the high school level:



1. Jeremiah Nubbe - 205’ 2” - Rainer (WA)

2. Brett Schwartz - 204’ 2” - Santa Fe Trail (KS)

3. Walker Whalen - 202’ 10” - Indianola (IA).#iahstrk https://t.co/591FDXRnGc — Quinn Douglas (@Quinn_Douglas_) April 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.