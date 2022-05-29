Santa Fe Trail’s Schwartz breaks school, 3A discus record
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa Fe Trail senior Brett Schwartz is adding another record to his high school resume.
The Nebraska track & field commit set the 3A discus state record Saturday in Wichita, winning gold with a heave of 200 feet and 4 inches.
The throw also breaks Santa Fe Trail’s school record, which Schwartz himself set last month — earning him the top spot in the nation at the time.
