Hayden’s Newkirk sets second state meet record in as many days

By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day after running one of the fastest 3200m times in Kansas history, Hayden senior Tanner Newkirk set another record at the Kansas state track and field meet.

Newkirk broke the 4A state meet record in the 1600m by more than four seconds, with a time of 4:12.25.

The KU commit wrapped up the day with a first-place finish in the 800m (1:55.00) to complete the trifecta; he returns to Topeka with wins in the 3200m and 1600m as well.

