Advertisement

Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe

The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Colorado has been cancelled after police say two small children and their mother who were believed to have been taken by force were found safe.

Police were looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska Tafoya, 24.

Police said the three were taken by Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez, 28.

The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.
The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its...
Juvenile charged with contaminating Kansas Wesleyan baseball team’s water cooler
Topeka police were investigating a carjacking that was reported early Friday at an apartment...
Carjacking reported early Friday in southwest Topeka
Topeka Police release surveillance footage showing the man who robbed the 37th & Humboldt Kwik...
Police search for suspects after armed Kwik Shop robbery, carjacking
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Crews work to pull an SUV out of a Topeka creek on May 27, 2022.
Traffic rerouted as crews pull SUV out of Topeka creek

Latest News

Hayden’s Newkirk sets second state meet record in as many days
Hayden’s Newkirk sets second state meet record in as many days
Hayden’s Newkirk sets second state meet record in as many days
Hayden’s Newkirk sets second state meet record in as many days
Northeast Kansas athletes win state track & field titles
Northeast Kansas athletes win state track & field titles
A fourth-grade student in Tennessee helped save her teacher from choking. (Source: WTVF, DCSO,...
‘Let me thank you’: 10-year-old girl awarded for saving teacher from choking