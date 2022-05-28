U.S. Senate uaninmously passes bill to increase transparency in VA program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation introduced by Sen. Jerry Moran to increase transparency in a new VA program.

On Friday, May 27, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the Senate unanimously passed the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act of 2021, which he introduced with Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) - ranking member and chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Sen. Moran said the legislation will increase transparency surrounding the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Electronic Health Record Modernization program. He said the legislation already passed the House of Representatives and will now move to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

In the summer of 2021, Moran said the VA Office of Inspector General released three reports which raised concerns about the deployment of the program. He said two of the reports raised issues with cost estimates and reporting.

Moran noted that the legislation would hold the VA accountable and increase transparency by requiring the VA Secretary to submit periodic reports to Congress about the costs, performance metrics and outcomes for EHRM.

“The VA, and consequently our nation, has invested a great deal of time and money into the VA Electronic Health Record Modernization program,” Moran said. “The potential benefits of this program are tremendous, and we have to get it right. This legislation and soon-to-be law will ensure the VA is providing the proper transparency throughout the EHRM implementation to better allow this committee to conduct oversight during the deployment process to ensure veterans receive the care they deserve and hold the VA accountable for taxpayer dollars.”

After the release of the third VA OIG report earlier in 2022, the Senators held a hearing, “VA Electronic Health Records: Modernization and the Path Ahead,” with VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

“Providing our veterans with seamless, high-quality care means making sure the electronic health record system is hitting the mark—for vets, for their families, and for taxpayers,” Tester said. “This bill is now on its way to the President’s desk. I’m hopeful he signs it into law without delay so Congress is able to exercise strengthened oversight over this program, ensuring it delivers lasting value to the VA medical staff and veterans who use it.”

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.