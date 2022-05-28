Advertisement

TPD investigates two more aggravated robbery incidents

FILE
FILE
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Police Department is investigating two separate, but believed to be related, aggravated robbery incidents Saturday morning in Topeka. At around 4:47 a.m.

TPD says officers responded to the Gas n Shop located at 1900 NW Lyman Rd on a report of an aggravated robbery in which a suspect armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was described as an adult male wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black sneakers. He then left the store in a grey Hyundai Sonata.

Topeka Police say at around 5:01 a.m. officers responded to the Kwik Shop located at 746 NE Wabash Ave. on a report of an aggravated robbery. An adult male wearing a Black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He then left the store on foot. At around 6:44 a.m. TPD officers located the grey Hyundai Sonata parked unoccupied at 1015 SW Garfield Ave. This is the same vehicle that is believed to be involved in the aggravated robberies reported on May 27th, that occurred at 3724 SW 29th street and 102 SW 37th St. Suspects were not located at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

