Students, community protest gun violence on ESU campus

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and community members protested gun violence at Emporia State University in wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A group comprised of ESU faculty, high school and college students, and members of the general public; KVOE reports there were more than 50 people in attendance. Many of them shared anger and disappointment in a lack of governmental action following the Uvalde shooting and others like it in the past.

The protest was organized by ESU students with assistance from Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action, according to KVOE.

