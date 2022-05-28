Spree of aggravated robberies continues in Topeka Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has opened two new - but believed to be related - aggravated robbery incidents in the city.

Just before 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, the Topeka Police Department says officers responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at the Gas n Shop located at 1900 NW Lyman Rd.

Officers said a man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He had been wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black sneakers. He then left the store in a grey Hyundai Sonata.

Then, just after 5 a.m., officers said they responded to another report of an aggravated robbery about 4 miles away at the Kwik Shop at 746 NE Wabash Ave.

Officers said a man with the same description entered with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He then ran from the store.

Just before 6:45 a.m., officers said they found the gray Sonata parked, empty, about another 4 miles away at 1015 SW Garfield Ave. The car was found about 5 miles away from the first aggravated robbery on Saturday.

TPD noted that this is the same vehicle believed to be involved in the aggravated robberies on Friday, which happened at 3724 SW 29th St. and 102 SW 37th St.

This is also believed to be the car that was stolen in an armed carjacking early Sunday morning.

Topeka Police search for this gray Sonata after it was stolen and involved in an armed robbery in Topeka on May 27, 2022. (Topeka Police Department)

Officers said the suspects have not been found as of 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

