Saturday night forecast: Sunday will be warmer and windier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winds have been strong all day today out of the south gusting to 40 mph across Northeast and North-Central Kansas. Folks will be battling the winds once more Sunday and again on Memorial Day. Temperatures will also be warming up to the low 90s Sunday before getting slightly “better” Monday only dropping a few degrees into the upper 80s. Sunday and Monday will also feel a little humid outside with south winds continuing to pull in the moisture.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. VERY slight chance for an isolated shower or two overnight.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Memorial Day will be windy, warm and humid. Winds from the south at 20 to 30 mph will be gusting over 40 mph. These winds will bring in some moisture and heat index will likely be 2-5 degrees warmer. Not too bad, but air temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

We stay dry during the day Monday before thunderstorm chances go up beginning around 5pm Monday evening in Central Kansas. A dry line will be in Central Kansas and storms may fire up along the dryline in the evening. These storms will have a potential to become severe rather quickly with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main hazards. A risk for tornadoes is in play with storms that develop along the dryline Monday evening into Monday night. A cold front will also be sliding south Monday night and will likely kick up more thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday after slowing down in the area. The cold front should progress south once again Tuesday evening.

There is a continued chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through Wednesday night before clearing on Thursday. Right now the highest chances for rain looks to be on Monday night and Tuesday night. Rain and storms should be less widespread during the day Tuesday and Wednesday with no rain expected Thursday.

Once the cold front finally pushes through Tuesday evening, temperatures will be brought down to the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. We gradually climb back to near 80 by next weekend. There is another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving either Friday night or late Saturday of next weekend.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Keep an eye on the forecast over the holiday weekend because we are tracking a severe weather risk Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.