Saturday forecast: Kicking off Memorial Day Weekend on the warmer side

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are tracking a warm, muggy and breezy Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures Saturday will get into the upper 80s and some low 90s with south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. There is a slight chance for rain showers this morning, then skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon.

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs near 90. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph gusting to near 40 mph.

Memorial Day is expected to be dry, warm, muggy and breezy with skies being mostly sunny and temperatures in the upper 80s. Winds Monday will be windy from the south at 20 to 30 mph pumping in a lot of humidity. Chances for rain and storms increases after 5pm Monday. There is a potential for severe weather with these storms. The main hazards Monday evening are large hail and tornadoes, especially in central Kansas. Oddly enough, the risk for widespread damaging wind is low for now. The tornado risk is highest in Central Kansas where one or two tornadoes are certainly possible Monday evening before 10pm.

After the severe weather risk Monday night, we hold onto rain chances through Wednesday. The best chances for rain and storms at the start of next week is Monday night and Tuesday night. There are additional chances Tuesday and Wednesday during the day, but confidence is lower for how widespread rain will be on those days. The rain should begin to clear out Wednesday night and leave us dry most of the day Thursday.

Temperatures next week will begin warm for Monday and Tuesday both being in the mid to upper 80s before a cold front finally crosses through Kansas Tuesday night. Behind the front we are expecting cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the second part of next week before gradually warming back up to 80 b next weekend.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

The AC will need to be turned on this weekend: It will be hot, windy and muggy with heat indices 2-5 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Keep an eye on the forecast over the holiday weekend because we are tracking a severe weather risk Monday evening.

