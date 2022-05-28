Rape arrest warrant leads to officer-involved shooting in Saline Co.

SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting following an attempt to serve an arrest warrant for rape in Saline Co.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Friday night, May 27, agents opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Saline Co.

KBI noted that the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office requested its assistance around 10:50 p.m. on Friday and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Agents said preliminary information leads them to believe that around 10:20 p.m., two Saline Co. deputies were at a home at 2708 S. Holmes Rd. to serve an arrest warrant to Dustin Vance, 42, of Hoisington.

The warrant had been issued through the Barton Co. District Court for charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

As deputies approached the home, they said they were met by Vance who came out of the home onto the porch with a handgun in his holster. They said he did not comply with several verbal commands given by deputies and drew the gun from the holster.

Around 10:20 p.m., deputies said they fired multiple times and hit Vance.

KBI said EMS at the scene declared Vance deceased.

At the time of the shooting, agents said two other residents were inside the home. They said a 41-year-old female from Salina was close to the porch and was hit by one of the rounds fired by deputies.

Deputies said they were able to help the woman and an ambulance rushed her to Salina Regional Health Center.

The Bureau noted that the woman is in stable condition and is expected to recover from her injuries.

KBI said it will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting. Once it has concluded, it said the findings will be given to the Saline Co. Attorney for review.

