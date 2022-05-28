Organization leave a piece of their appreciation to those who made the ultimate sacrifice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice and dedicated their life to fight for the U.S.

“We are decedents from Civil War soldiers, sailors and marines. All over the country there are local chapters like we have here and each one of us can trace our heritage back to our ancestors that fight during the Civil War to protect the union and to restore the union,” Kirk Nystrom.

The Saturday just before Memorial Day, the group left a piece of their appreciation next to the graves of soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

“We decorated all the graves of the Civil War soldiers and so all around behind me you can see little flags decorating the graves of Civil War veterans,” he said.

“Just in this area alone there is well over 100 and scattered throughout the cemetery the boy scouts have helped us throughout for all the union soldiers that we know of.”

For one member, Memorial Day hits home a little more.

“Well, my father also served in World War II, he was a top gunner and doing bombing raids into Germany. Both of his brothers served in the military. My mom’s brothers both served in the military and my mom tells me what it was like in back in the states, they had rationing and things like that and church services and prayers and they boys overseas.”

He wants people to remember the freedom we have, was never free. It was fought for.

“We stand on the shoulders of people who have gone before us that have risked blood and life and limb to be able to preserve our country and we should always hold our memory dear to our hearts,” he said.

