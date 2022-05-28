Officers search for truck possibly involved in Prairie Band gravesite desecrations

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been asked to keep an eye out for a truck possibly involved in gravesite desecrations in the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

On Saturday, May 28, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police Department asked residents to be on the lookout for a muddy silver pickup truck with Arkansas license plates with a white male driver wearing a baseball cap.

Officers said in a Facebook post that driver is under investigation for possible gravesite desecrations and the desceration of other sacred properties of the Nation.

If anyone sees the truck or the many, they should call the Tribal police at 785-966-3024.

