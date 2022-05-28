Advertisement

Mission Valley wins first-ever baseball state title
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley won their first state baseball championship in program history Friday night, topping Little River 5-4 in the 1-2A title game.

The Vikings finished the season 23-1, knocking Little River to 20-5.

The win gives Mission Valley their second state title in one day; the Vikings’ softball team won their 1-2A championship game hours prior.

