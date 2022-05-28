KU to open exhibition on Salina army wife and her efforts to find her husband

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU will open a new exhibition that tells the tale of a Salina army wife and her efforts to find out what happened to her husband after he went missing in Vietnam during the war.

The University of Kansas says the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics will debut a new original exhibition, “Missing, Then Action: An Army Wife Speaks Out,” in the Elizabeth Dole Gallery and Reading Room on June 14 and a public program planned for June 16.

KU said the exhibition is the result of a multiyear project which started in 2015 with research in the Dole Archives by a travel grant recipient, became an original exhibit debuting in 2017 and a book by the same name in 2019, and has now been recreated into a traveling exhibit that has toured across the country, reaching five cities and over 100,000 visitors nationwide.

The University said the exhibition is inspired by the Dole Institute’s 2017 original exhibition “The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW and MIA Allies & Advocates,” produced by Heath Hardage Lee, Dole Archives Curatorial Fellow, historian and biographer.

KU noted that the 2022 exhibition tells the story of Kathleen Johnson, a Salina army wife, as she coped with the 1965 disappearance of her husband, U.S. Army Major Bruce G. Johnson, in South Vietnam. A mother of three and one of the “Waiting Wives” of Salina’s Schilling Manor, it said Kathleen, like other POW and MIA wives, followed military protocols which called for public silence on her husband’s status for many years.

Privately, KU said the military wives of all branches organized across the nation to seek recognition, answers and accounting for their POW and MIA husbands during Vietnam.

In 1969, the University said the wives broke their public silence. As spouses of career military servicemen, it said their voices were not expected and unwelcome at first - before they changed the course of history and paved the way for their husbands’ release and accounting. It said some national leaders, including Bob Dole, became unshakable advocates for them in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

“What an honor and a privilege to have our mom, Kathleen, honored in such a beautiful way by the Dole Institute and the people of Kansas. Kansas has been our home for almost 60 years, and during that time, our mother’s roots have grown deep in her beloved Kansas,” said her son, Bruce Johnson, on behalf of his siblings Bryan Johnson and Colleen Nunn. “We are so grateful for the memories we have with Senator Dole and his invaluable and meaningful support for the families of Vietnam veterans, such as ourselves, as well as the veterans for many foreign wars.”

KU said “Missing, Then Action” features content from Kathleen’s personal archives which had been donated by the family to the Dole Archives after the debut of the 2017 exhibition. It said all three of the Johnson children went on to attend the University of Kansas because of Public Law 91-584, which was passed in 1970. It said the law authorized educational assistance to wives and children of military members who are missing in action or held prisoner of war.

“This exhibit of original, personal materials belonging to Kathleen Johnson Frisbie and her family tells an important and highly emotional story. It illuminates a new angle on the human cost of war and its generational impacts,” said Dole Institute director Audrey Coleman, formerly associate director for archives. “This is a new perspective on the leadership story too often overlooked – women’s leadership starting in the home and private settings, translated bravely to the national and international stage.”

The University noted that the exhibition has been made possible by ITC Great Plains.

“ITC Great Plains is honored to support the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics in telling this amazing story about the perseverance and leadership of women like Kathleen Johnson Frisbie as they brought needed attention and action to the struggles of families of Americans missing in action or held as prisoners of war,” said Brett Leopold, president of ITC Great Plains.

The University also said those who supported the Dole Insitute’s 2022 One Day. One KU. online campaign created new opportunities for students and enabled an innovative student component. It said campaign funds supported the work of Olivia Korte, a Dole Institute Student Advisory Board member, honors student and 2022 graduate of the KU School of Architecture and Design, as she led the exhibition’s design conceptualization, and graphic design and fabrication.

“After building our exhibit program over the past several years, it has been wonderful collaborating with Olivia Korte on the design to try new things and expand the potential of the recently renovated Elizabeth Dole Gallery and Reading Room. It amazes me every day how talented our Student Advisory Board members are,” praised Sarah Gard, senior archivist at the Dole Institute as well as curator and project manager for the exhibition.

KU said “Missing, Then Action” will open to the public at noon on June 14. It said a free public program with historian Mary McMurray, director fo the Johnson Country Museum, will be held at 2 p.m. on June 16 in the Simons Media Room at the Dole Institute, 2350 Petefish Dr.

Currently, the University said the traveling version of the “League of Wives” is on display at the Iowa Gold Star Museum in Des Moines, Iowa, through August 2022. It said the exhibition has previously visited Colorado Springs, Co., Richmond, Va., Coronado, Cali., and Neillsville, Wis.

KU noted that the original exhibition was made possible by a gift from Harlan and Alice Ann Ochs of Colorado Springs, with support from the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

