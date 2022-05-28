KDHE stresses water safety over Memorial Day weekend following heavy rains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has stressed water safety as a few days of heavy rains have created excess runoff and possible contamination in the state’s water bodies.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has encouraged those who live or may be visiting the Sunflower State to exercise caution as they enjoy streams, rivers and lakes over the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the rest of the summer.

The KDHE noted that prolonged rains in most parts of the state have contributed to an increased risk of unintentional injury and bacteria in open bodies of water.

The Department said harmful bacteria, parasites and algae are common in surface water and those who visit lakes in Kansas should make sure they do not ingest the water. It said water recreationalists should avoid activities in streams and lakes after rainfall and runoff events while the water is cloudy or opaque to minimize the risk of exposure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the germs found in water and sand often come from human or animal feces. It said water from heavy rains picks up anything it comes in contact with - including feces from where animals live - and can drain into swim areas.

The KDHE said water contaminated with these germs can make humans sick if it is swallowed or can cause an infection if it gets in an open wound.

The Department said those who plan to be around the water should take precautions like not swallowing the water, keeping sand away from mouths, taking frequent bathroom breaks and washing hands before preparing or eating food.

KDHE said exposure to contaminated surface water can lead to E. coli infection. While most strains of E. coli are harmless, it said others like Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli - STEC - can cause life-threatening illnesses.

In 2021, the Department noted five STEC cases among children associated with recreational activities at Eureka Lake.

As a reminder, KDHE said children are more likely to swallow water while swimming than adults.

KDHE said symptoms of a STEC infection vary for each person. Symptoms often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. It said most feel better within five to seven days.

For more information about STEC, click HERE.

