KDHE lifts boil water adivsory for McFarland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory for the City of McFarland has been lifted.

On Saturday, May 28, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of McFarland public water supply system in Wabaunsee Co.

KDHE noted that the advisory had been issued due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system during maintenance on the system’s water tower. It said failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a drip in chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The Department said laboratory test samples collected from the city show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions which put the system at risk have been deemed resolved by officials.

