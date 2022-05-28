Kansans urged to understand dangers of BUIs over Memorial Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to understand the dangers of Boating Under the Influence over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks took to Facebook on Friday, May 27, to urge residents and visitors to understand the dangers of a BUI - Boating Under the Influence.

KDWP said federal law bans boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs on all boats. It said a BUI is involved in about one-third of all recreational boating fatalities.

The Department noted that drugs and alcohol - especially on the water - can cause:

Impact of cognitive ability

Impaired judgment

Difficulty with balance

Lack of coordination

Slow reaction time

Decreased vision

While it is not illegal to consume alcohol on a boat in the Sunflower State, the Department said it is illegal to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol while operating a vessel on state water bodies. It is also illegal to water ski or tube while under the influence.

KDWP said any person who operates or attempts to operate a vessel in the state has given consent to alcohol or drug testing by law enforcement. It said failure to submit a test will result in the loss of boating privileges for three months and a BUI conviction - which is punishable by fine or prison and the loss of boating privileges.

The Department noted that many factors contribute to the way alcohol affects a person on the water like sun, wind, glare, dehydration and motion sickness. It said these can all cause a person to become intoxicated about three times faster on the water than onshore.

Just like on land, KDWP said a blood alcohol consumption level of .08% or higher is considered legally intoxicated for a BUI. It said anyone under the age of 21 is considered legally intoxicated if their BAC is .02% or higher.

The Department said to always designate a sober and experienced boat operator to ensure a day on the lake is the safest it can be.

For more information on BUIs and water safety, click HERE.

