Bookkeeper pleads guilty to $3.1 million embezzlement scheme

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bookkeeper for a Wichita health care facility has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $3 million from her employer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says Nancy Martin, 77, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aid or assist in filing a false tax document.

Martin admitted to defrauding her employers - Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists and Emergency Services P.A. She had worked for the business as a bookkeeper, business manager and chief operating officer.

The Office said an audit found that from 2012 to 2017, Martin embezzled about $3.1 million by obtaining money from her employers’ banks fraudulently. She used the funds to pay for personal expenses, travel and investments, then she made false accounting entries to disguise the embezzlement as payments or transfer funds between entities.

Between 2013 and 2016, court records indicate Martin either filed tax returns or caused tax returns to be filed to the Internal Revenue Service which omitted the income and caused a tax loss to the IRS of about $670,000.

“IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to unraveling the most complicated embezzlement and tax schemes,” said William Steenson, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation. “MS. Martin’s guilty plea shows IRS-CI’s commitment to protecting the healthcare system and all those who work tirelessly to promote the welfare for all.”

The Office noted that Martin has been scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17 and she faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for bank fraud and a maximum of three years in prison for aid or assistance in filing a false tax document.

