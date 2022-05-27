Advertisement

Traffic rerouted as crews pull SUV out of Topeka creek

Crews work to pull an SUV out of a Topeka creek on May 27, 2022.
Crews work to pull an SUV out of a Topeka creek on May 27, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been sent to the hospital after his vehicle was driven off a Topeka bridge on Friday afternoon, May 27.

Just after 2 p.m., first responders were called to the area of SE 37th and Evans Dr. with reports of an injury accident.

When first responders arrived, they found a Dodge Durango about 20 feet below the overpass with an injured male in the vehicle.

The Topeka Fire Department was able to extricate the man from the vehicle, however, the severity of his injuries are unknown. He was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance.

Topeka Police said the vehicle had been headed westbound on 37th when it crossed into an eastbound lane, went off the road and ended up in the creek upside down.

Traffic has been rerouted off 37th as crews work to pull the SUV out of the creek.

