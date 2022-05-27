Advertisement

Topeka High JROTC holds Honor Guard at Legend at Capital Hill

Topeka High School JROTC Honor Guard flies new flag at Legend at Capital Hill
Topeka High School JROTC Honor Guard flies new flag at Legend at Capital Hill(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School JROTC replaced the flag today at Legend at Capital Hill Assisted Living and Memory Care center at 1931 SW Arvonia Place Friday morning. Residents and family were invited to watch the Honor Guard retire the old flag and fly the new one. Aiden Geary was with the Honor Guard and said it’s important to show respect for the military traditions.

“It gives these people who have formerly served in the military, it gives them memories to relive,” said Geary. “One of the part that makes them “them” is the fact that they served in the military and I think it’s important to keep their memories alive. It’s to show them that we care about those who have served.”

Bruce Miller is a retired Air Force engineer and said it’s neat to see the traditions continue.

“I think it’s neat even for the people who didn’t serve in the military,” said Miller. “They like the military and understand what the military did for them to protect their freedom.”

The former flag was properly folded and given to Legend resident Richard Hinchliff who served as a Corporal in the Army during the Korean War. Residents were invited back inside after the ceremony for refreshments.

