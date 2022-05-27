Sterling Select Insurance Agency holds grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new, independent insurance agency is welcoming customers in Central Topeka.

Sterling Select, the newest member of the Greater Topeka Partnership, held its grand opening Thursday night. The agency is located at 1832 SW MacVicar, on the west side of Washburn University.

Owner Barry Sterling says staying independent helps the agency find the best plans for customers.

“Not everyone’s situation is the same,” Sterling said. “We don’t have just one set of books one set of rules. We really have a multitude of carriers and we’re able to select the best fit for the client not only just based on coverage but based on price as well.”

Sterling Select welcomes clients from 9-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and by appointment.

