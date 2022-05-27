Advertisement

Sterling Select Insurance Agency holds grand opening

Sterling Select, located at 1832 SW MacVicar
Sterling Select, located at 1832 SW MacVicar(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new, independent insurance agency is welcoming customers in Central Topeka.

Sterling Select, the newest member of the Greater Topeka Partnership, held its grand opening Thursday night. The agency is located at 1832 SW MacVicar, on the west side of Washburn University.

Owner Barry Sterling says staying independent helps the agency find the best plans for customers.

“Not everyone’s situation is the same,” Sterling said. “We don’t have just one set of books one set of rules. We really have a multitude of carriers and we’re able to select the best fit for the client not only just based on coverage but based on price as well.”

Sterling Select welcomes clients from 9-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and by appointment.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Officers investigate after two juveniles are arrested after a crash and a shooting on 13th and...
Two juveniles arrested after Topeka residents awakened with collision, gunfire
USD 501 says Jardine Middle School 7th Grader Vincent "Tony" DiGennaro died Sunday, May 22nd...
Community mourns passing of Jardine Middle School student
Topeka Zoo's 9-year-old reticulated giraffe Abi faces an uncertain future as veterinarians fear...
Topeka Zoo faces “difficult decision” with injured giraffe
A woman sustained “very minor injuries” after she was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday at...
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle-pedestrian collision

Latest News

A Topeka man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for the online storage of child...
Topeka man sentenced to prison, probation for online storage of child porn
The man convicted in the May 7, 2020 shooting death of Lisa Hill has been sentenced to more...
Man sentenced to 25+ years for killing homicide victim’s mother
Though gas prices are up dramatically, with prices of $4 and more at many stations in the...
With Memorial Day trips on tap, AAA offers vehicle safety tips
Michael Chase
Emporia man behind bars after car wrecked during police chase