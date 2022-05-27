SPD becomes 3rd dept. in state to pledge to increase women in police force

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police Department has become the third department in the Sunflower State to take the 30x30 Pledge, an initiative to increase women in the police force.

The Salina Police Department says on Friday, May 27, it pledged to advance women in policing through the National 30x30 Pledge. It said the pledge is meant to bring more women into the force to improve public safety, community outcomes, and trust in law enforcement.

SPD said it has committed to a series of low and no-cost actions to improve the representation and experience of women in law enforcement. It said the actions help assess the current state of a department’s gender equality, determine factors that could drive disparities, and develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing. It said the actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion, and agency culture.

SPD noted that it has pledged to:

Take measures to increase the representation of women in all ranks of law enforcement

Ensure policies and procedures are free of all bias

Promote the equitable hiring, retention and promotion of women officers

Ensure the culture is inclusive, respectful and supportive of women in all ranks and roles of law enforcement.

The Department said the pledge is the foundational effort of the 30x30 Initiative - a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations who have joined forces to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of law agencies throughout the nation. It said the initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

The Department said the ultimate goal of the initiative is to increase women in police recruit classes by 30% by 2030 and to ensure agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction they serve. While 30x30 is focused on advancing women in policing, it said the principles are applicable to all demographics, not just gender.

SPD said more than 165 agencies from major metros like New York City Police Department, and mid-sized, rural, and state agencies have signed the pledge. It said the pledge is based on social science research which indicates the greater representation of women in police forces leads to better outcomes for communities.

Currently, SPD noted that women make up about 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S. It said the underrepresentation of women in policing has significant repercussions.

SPD said research has found that women officers:

Use less force and less excessive force

Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits

Are perceived by communities as more compassionate.

SPD said it currently has 10 female officers, which is about 14% of commissioned officers. It said female officers represent 12.5% of its leadership and it has pledged to improve both the recruitment and retention of qualified female officers.

“We are honored to be only the third police department in Kansas to make this critical commitment, and we look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority,” said Chief Brad L. Nelson.

For more information about the 30x30 Initiative, click HERE.

