Police search for suspects after armed Kwik Shop robbery, carjacking

Police say an armed man walked into the store just after 8 a.m. Friday morning with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are in the midst of an investigation into two separate, but believed to be related aggravated robberies on Friday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 8 a.m. on Friday morning, May 27, officers were called to the Kwik Shop on SW 37th near Humboldt for reports of an armed robbery.

Topeka Police search for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Kwik Shop on May 27, 2022.
Topeka Police search for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Kwik Shop on May 27, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)

Officers said an adult male with a gray hoodie, orange shirt, and dark pants entered the store with a gun drawn demanded money from the clerk and then left in a gray Hyundai Sonata.

Officers confirmed the suspect vehicle is believed to be the same vehicle that was stolen in a carjacking earlier that morning in southwest Topeka. They also said the suspect is thought to be the same man involved in that crime.

Topeka Police search for this gray Sonata after it was stolen and involved in an armed robbery...
Topeka Police search for this gray Sonata after it was stolen and involved in an armed robbery in Topeka on May 27, 2022.(Topeka Police Department)

Around 4:25 a.m., police said they received reports from the 3700 block of SW 29th St. of two men who approached a woman as she put her purse in her car. They brandished the gun, hopped in the car and stole it.

The two crime scenes are about three miles apart from each other.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

