One killed, three injured in semi-pickup truck crash Thursday afternoon in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a semitrailer and pickup truck collided late Thursday afternoon in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday near the Interstate 635 and Interstate 70 interchange in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2023 Freightliner semitrailer was traveling on the ramp from eastbound I-70 to northbound I-635 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The semitrailer then ran off the road to the right and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was northbound on I-635.

Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch on the right side of the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Dwyane F. Stout, 51, of Gallatin, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Chevrolet pickup truck, Billy J. Eads, 42, of Cameron, Mo., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with serious injuries.

It was unknown if either occupant of the Chevrolet pickup truck was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, John Mbera, 36, of Aurora, Colo., was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Mbera was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the semi, Lazaro Garcia Torres, 51, of Gulfport, Miss., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Garcia Torres was wearing his seat belt

